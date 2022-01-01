Chili in
Midtown
/
Sacramento
/
Midtown
/
Chili
Midtown restaurants that serve chili
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
No reviews yet
HOT SAUCE/ CHILI PASTE
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Golden Road
1830 L St, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Vegan Chili Fries
$13.00
More about Golden Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown
Burritos
Caesar Salad
Baja Fish Tacos
Street Tacos
Hummus
Chips And Salsa
Enchiladas
Short Ribs
More near Midtown to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Natomas
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Sacramento
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston