Chimichangas in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about TRES HERMANAS
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|SIDE/ CHIMICHANGA
|$10.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
|CHIMICHANGA DINNER
|$15.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
|CHIMICHANGA DINNER
|$14.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.