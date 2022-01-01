Fish and chips in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Kids Fish n' Chips
|$9.00
More about Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|California Fish and Chips
|$22.00
We call ours "California Fish and Chips". We take this British favorite and give it a fresh NorCal influence! We use our housemade Pale Ale to beer batter the locally caught Wild California Rock Cod, then pair it with Mustard Slaw & our famous Fries and Caper Aioli!