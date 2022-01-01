Tacos in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve tacos

Baja Fish Taco image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Street Taco$3.75
CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED CHORIZO, TOPPED WITH CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND SALSA VERDE.
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
Arrachera Street Taco$3.75
Skirt steak in a cilantro soy sauce marinade. Topped with white onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and a radish garnish.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Banh Mi Tacos (2)$7.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE/ SOFT TACO$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
CRISPY TACO DINNER$14.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
SIDE/ CRISPY TACO$4.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
More about TRES HERMANAS
Avocado Tacos image

 

Golden Road

1830 L St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Avocado Tacos$10.00
Vegan! Deep fried beer battered avocados, chipotle cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, and cilantro.
Carne Asada Tacos$13.00
Street tacos made with house marinaded carne asada, onions, and cilantro topped with our house made tomatillo salsa
More about Golden Road
HH BAJA FISH TACOS image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HH BAJA FISH TACOS$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
2 for $25 Taco Tuesday$25.00
Tacos for 2 with your choice of protein, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes and our blended corn/flour House Tortillas. Includes margaritas for 2! (21+ ID required).
More about Zócalo
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tuesday$1.50
Regular Tacos
Street Tacos
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Shrimp Tacos image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Wild Rock Cod Tacos image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wild Rock Cod Tacos$17.00
Two Beer-Battered Wild Rock Cod Taco with Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno Chile, Avocado & Crema on Organic Corn Tortillas
More about Alaro Craft Brewery
Item pic

 

Ro Sham Beaux Bar

2413 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asun Taco$6.00
almond salsa & queso fresco served on a flour & corn blend tortilla
Beef Stew Taco$5.00
jack cheese, cilantro & onion served on a corn tortilla
More about Ro Sham Beaux Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Hummus

Cake

Street Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chili

Baja Fish Tacos

Crispy Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston