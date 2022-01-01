Tacos in Midtown
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Chorizo Street Taco
|$3.75
CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED CHORIZO, TOPPED WITH CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND SALSA VERDE.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
|Arrachera Street Taco
|$3.75
Skirt steak in a cilantro soy sauce marinade. Topped with white onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and a radish garnish.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Banh Mi Tacos (2)
|$7.00
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|SIDE/ SOFT TACO
|$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
|CRISPY TACO DINNER
|$14.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|SIDE/ CRISPY TACO
|$4.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Golden Road
1830 L St, Sacramento
|Vegan Avocado Tacos
|$10.00
Vegan! Deep fried beer battered avocados, chipotle cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, and cilantro.
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$13.00
Street tacos made with house marinaded carne asada, onions, and cilantro topped with our house made tomatillo salsa
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|HH BAJA FISH TACOS
|$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
|Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
|2 for $25 Taco Tuesday
|$25.00
Tacos for 2 with your choice of protein, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes and our blended corn/flour House Tortillas. Includes margaritas for 2! (21+ ID required).
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Taco Tuesday
|$1.50
|Regular Tacos
|Street Tacos
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Wild Rock Cod Tacos
|$17.00
Two Beer-Battered Wild Rock Cod Taco with Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno Chile, Avocado & Crema on Organic Corn Tortillas