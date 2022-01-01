Natomas restaurants you'll love
Natomas's top cuisines
Must-try Natomas restaurants
India Oven
3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento
|Garlic Naan
|$3.95
|Basmati Rice
|$3.95
|Tandoori Chicken
|$15.95
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
2281 Del Paso Rd, Sacramento
|The Chronicle
|$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
|Publish Your Own Pizza
|$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
|Garlic Cheesy Bread
|$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
TACOS
Cuatro Amigos
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento
|Regular Burrito
|$10.00
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and salsa.
|**NEW Fajita Bowl
|$9.99
Comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa
|Chimichanga
|$12.00
Your choice of rice, beans and meats, with cheese and salsa. Deep fried, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce.
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
BBQ
Teriyaki Time
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu)
|$1.95
Fermented Bean Paste Soup.
Traditional Japanese. Full of Probiotics.
Served with Tofu and Green Onion.
10 oz per 1 serving.
|Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried)
|$5.95
Deep-Fried Gyoza.
Beef and Vegetables inside.
|Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶
|$11.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Baked fresh daily
|Crispy Fish Tacos (3)
|$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
|Mac 'n Beer Cheese
|$7.00
Macaroni and cheese made with Track 7 beer cheese. Tossed with hatch chilies and topped with garlic bread crumbs.
12 Beach Hut Deli
3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
|Chef's Salad
|$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Natomas
2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Track 7 Brewing Co.
826 Professor Ln, Sacramento
|Nukin Futz Peanut Butter + Chocolate Porter 6pk
|$15.00
|Oh Yeaahh! Kettle Sour w/ Grape 4pk (online)
|$22.00
|Say Cheesecake 4pk
|$20.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|The Hub Jalapeño Burger
|$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
|Side-Mixed Greens
|$4.00
SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
|DRUM & WINGS
|$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
