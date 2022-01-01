Natomas restaurants you'll love

Natomas's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Indian
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Natomas restaurants

India Oven image

 

India Oven

3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.95
Basmati Rice$3.95
Tandoori Chicken$15.95
More about India Oven
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

2281 Del Paso Rd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Chronicle$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Publish Your Own Pizza$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Garlic Cheesy Bread$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Cuatro Amigos image

TACOS

Cuatro Amigos

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1071 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Burrito$10.00
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and salsa.
**NEW Fajita Bowl$9.99
Comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa
Chimichanga$12.00
Your choice of rice, beans and meats, with cheese and salsa. Deep fried, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce.
More about Cuatro Amigos
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Teriyaki Time image

BBQ

Teriyaki Time

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu)$1.95
Fermented Bean Paste Soup.
Traditional Japanese. Full of Probiotics.
Served with Tofu and Green Onion.
10 oz per 1 serving.
Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried)$5.95
Deep-Fried Gyoza.
Beef and Vegetables inside.
Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶$11.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
More about Teriyaki Time
Track 7 The Other Side image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Baked fresh daily
Crispy Fish Tacos (3)$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
Mac 'n Beer Cheese$7.00
Macaroni and cheese made with Track 7 beer cheese. Tossed with hatch chilies and topped with garlic bread crumbs.
More about Track 7 The Other Side
12 Beach Hut Deli image

 

12 Beach Hut Deli

3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
More about 12 Beach Hut Deli
Fire Wings Natomas image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings Natomas
Track 7 Brewing Co. image

 

Track 7 Brewing Co.

826 Professor Ln, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nukin Futz Peanut Butter + Chocolate Porter 6pk$15.00
Oh Yeaahh! Kettle Sour w/ Grape 4pk (online)$22.00
Say Cheesecake 4pk$20.00
More about Track 7 Brewing Co.
The Hub Eats & Drinks image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Hub Jalapeño Burger$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
Side-Mixed Greens$4.00
SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
DRUM & WINGS$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
CLICK TO SEE ALL OPTIONS
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

