Natomas American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Natomas

Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
12 Beach Hut Deli image

 

12 Beach Hut Deli

3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
More about 12 Beach Hut Deli
The Hub Eats & Drinks image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Hub Jalapeño Burger$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
Side-Mixed Greens$4.00
SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
DRUM & WINGS$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
CLICK TO SEE ALL OPTIONS
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

