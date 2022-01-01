Natomas American restaurants you'll love
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
12 Beach Hut Deli
3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
|Chef's Salad
|$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Hub Jalapeño Burger
|$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
|Side-Mixed Greens
|$4.00
SPRING MIX TOPPED WITH CROUTONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
|DRUM & WINGS
|$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
