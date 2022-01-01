Natomas salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Natomas
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
2281 Del Paso Rd, Sacramento
Popular items
The Chronicle
$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Publish Your Own Pizza
$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Garlic Cheesy Bread
$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Large Urban Fries
$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Chicken Strips and Fries
$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
12 Beach Hut Deli
3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento
Popular items
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
|Chef's Salad
$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal