Tacos in Natomas

Natomas restaurants that serve tacos

TACOS

Cuatro Amigos

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1071 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco's$4.50
Street Tacos are sure to hit the spot. These authentic Mexican taco's are sure to please both your taste buds and stomach!
You get two mini street sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, cheese and salsa. Everything fresh and vibrant!
Be careful though, they'll keep you coming back for more.
Taco Tuesday Special$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special!
2 Tacos
Chips
Med Fountain Drink
1 Single Street Taco$1.99
More about Cuatro Amigos
Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fish Tacos (3)$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
More about Track 7 The Other Side

