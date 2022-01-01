Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Oak Park

Go
Oak Park restaurants
Toast

Oak Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Luigi's Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza Parlor

3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2392 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.50
More about Luigi's Pizza Parlor
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOT Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken coated with out hot chicken sauce, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and coleslaw.
Served with fries.
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken served on a toasted bun with honey mustard, lettuce, onion with a Kool Aid pickle on the side.
Served with fries.
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Park

Cookies

Cake

Map

More near Oak Park to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston