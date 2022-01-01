Go
Toast

Sacred Grounds

Come in and enjoy!

233 N Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)

Popular Items

Eggplant$9.00
eggplant, mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, pesto
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

233 N Main St

Edwardsville IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sneaky's Burger Truck

No reviews yet

A food truck serving the Edwardsville area 100% Wagyu beef burgers & hot dogs with unique, house-made toppings!

Cleveland Heath

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Z

No reviews yet

Thanks for stopping in! Like our food? Let us know! Head to Facebook and leave a review

222 Artisan Bakery

No reviews yet

Located on Edwardsville's Main Street, Artisan 222 is a shop like no other. Serving up some of the best roasted coffee as well as amazing breads, sandwiches, and even pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston