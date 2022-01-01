Sacred Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
724 Wabash Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
724 Wabash Ave
Lafayette IN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Spot Tavern | Snuggs Pizza
Full-service bar with fast-casual pizza
MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street
Come in and enjoy!
Nine Irish Brothers
Welcome to Online Ordering for our West Lafayette location! Please note that ordering is for pickup only. Gift Cards: Gift cards purchased at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette will only work at our Greater Lafayette locations. Don't forget to bookmark this page!
The Pint
Come on in and enjoy!