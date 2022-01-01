Go
SacYard Community Tap House invites you to come enjoy and experience our always rotating 24 taps of the best craft beer and cider, as well as an extensive wine list! Our spacious yard is fun for the whole family and the dog!

1725 33rd St • $$

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)

Crooked Lane Wild Tang Tangelo Lemon Sour (16oz)$4.50
Blue Note Peach & Chong Sour (16oz)$4.50
Berryessa Double Tap DIPA (16oz)$6.00
Bike Dog Tree Wolf Hazy IPA (16oz)$4.50
Revision Citra Slam IPA (16oz)$4.25
Urban Roots All Together IPA (16oz)$4.25
HenHouse #Stoked! Hazy Pale Ale (16oz)$4.00
Russian River Pliny The Elder DIPA (510mL bottle) LIMIT 2!$7.25
Bike Dog Milk Stout (16oz)$4.75
Revision Hazy Life Hazy DIPA (16oz)$4.75
1725 33rd St

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
