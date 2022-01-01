Go
Saddle Up Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

4300 SW 3rd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$10.00
Mixed greens with black beans, corn, cheese, tortilla strips and Pico de Gallo. Served with chipotle ranch dressing
Location

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Earl's Rib Palace

No reviews yet

Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar

No reviews yet

IF we can do it we will do it !

Medieval Dawgs

No reviews yet

New OKC Metro Hot Dog Truck GO MEDIEVAL!

Las Palmas

No reviews yet

