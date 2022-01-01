Saddle Up Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
4300 SW 3rd St
Popular Items
Location
4300 SW 3rd St
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Earl's Rib Palace
Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar
IF we can do it we will do it !
Medieval Dawgs
New OKC Metro Hot Dog Truck GO MEDIEVAL!
Las Palmas
Come in and enjoy!