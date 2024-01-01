Go
Banner picView gallery

Saddlehill - 1407 White Horse Road

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1407 White Horse Road

Voorhees, NJ 08043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1407 White Horse Road, Voorhees NJ 08043

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
orange starNo Reviews
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road Echelon, NJ 08043
View restaurantnext
Coriander Indian Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd. Voorhees, NJ 08043
View restaurantnext
Tabboulee - Gyros & Falafels
orange starNo Reviews
484 E Evesham Rd Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
View restaurantnext
Greens and Grains - Voorhees
orange starNo Reviews
1120 White Horse Road Voorhees Township, NJ 08043
View restaurantnext
Kitchen 519
orange starNo Reviews
200 E Evesham Rd Glendora, NJ 08029
View restaurantnext
Johnny Longhots Voorhees -
orange starNo Reviews
200 White Horse Road Voorhees Township, NJ 08043
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Voorhees

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Saddlehill - 1407 White Horse Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston