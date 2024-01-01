Saddlehill - 1407 White Horse Road
Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1407 White Horse Road, Voorhees NJ 08043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
No Reviews
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road Echelon, NJ 08043
View restaurant
Greens and Grains - Voorhees
No Reviews
1120 White Horse Road Voorhees Township, NJ 08043
View restaurant