Go
Toast

Saddlehorn Bar and Grille

Saddlehorn Bar & Grill is a waterside dining option along Flathead lake in Woods Bay, Montana. Offering beer, wine, cocktails and American bar-style food.

14746 Yenne Point Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Early Bird Gets the Sando$14.00
Great for lunch & dinner. Honestly, we’d even eat it for breakfast. Grilled chicken breast with pesto & ricotta on a toasty ciabatta roll.
Shrimp and Chips$14.00
Premium tempura-fried shrimp brought to you atop a mound of fries. Served with tartar sauce & ranch.
Trough Tugger$14.00
Pulled pork soaked in our house BBQ, topped with coleslaw & served on a ciabatta bun.
Saddlebag Burger$12.00
A Saddlehorn staple. 1/3 pound of Lower Valley beef topped with your choice of cheese.
Fish and Chips$14.00
Halibut fried to a golden-brown and served atop a generous helping of french fries. Comes with tartar sauce & ranch. Malt vinegar can be added upon request.
Onion Ring Basket$6.00
Saddlehorn Club$14.00
It’s not exclusive, but it probably should be. Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, & butter lettuce on a ciabatta bun.
Caesar Wrap$8.00
Our Caesar Salad, rolled with care into a flour shell.
Ranchos$12.00
Nachos with a Saddlehorn twist. Fries piled high, smacked with queso and topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & olives.
Bay Bites$10.00
Breaded chicken breast, deep-fried & tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch.
See full menu

Location

14746 Yenne Point Rd

Bigfork MT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riley's Pub & Schafer's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Riley’s Pub features wood-fired pizza, Kobe beef burgers, Cherry Wood smoked Ribs, sandwiches, salads, and local microbrews on tap in a relaxing, family friendly atmosphere.

Traditions at The Bigfork Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pocketstone Cafe

No reviews yet

The Pocketstone Cafe in Downtown Bigfork serves breakfast and lunch every day but Thanksgiving and Christmas. Delivering home-cooked goodness, it's hours are 7 am to 2:30 pm.

Bigfork Inn Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston