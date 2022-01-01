Saddlehorn Bar and Grille
Saddlehorn Bar & Grill is a waterside dining option along Flathead lake in Woods Bay, Montana. Offering beer, wine, cocktails and American bar-style food.
14746 Yenne Point Rd
14746 Yenne Point Rd
Bigfork MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
