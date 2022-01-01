Go
Sadie's of New Mexico

Voted Best New Mexican Restaurant and Best Green Chile by the Albuquerque Journal 2020

6230 4th St NW

Popular Items

A la Carte Taco$3.69
Side Sopaipillas$1.99
Chile con Queso$4.29
A blend of cheeses, green chile, onions, & tomatoes.
Roberto Special$14.99
Hamburger Steak grilled with Onions, atop a bed of Frijoles and Papitas smothered in Red or Green Chile, generously covered with Chile Con Queso.
Stuffed Sopaipilla Dinner$14.29
House made sopaipilla stuffed with refried beans, Billy's spice beef, grilled hamburger patty, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.
Burrito Dinner Small$11.50
One large warm flour tortilla(s) filled with Sadie's Original grilled ground beef patty, Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.
Tostada & Salsa$3.99
Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020
Sadie's Nacho$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
Taquitos$9.69
Hand rolled corn tortilla grilled with your choice of shredded chicken, Billy's spicy beef, or refried beans. Served with guacamole or chile con queso. ADD Carne Adovada or Shredded Beef Brisket ~ +$1.65
Small Enchilada Dinner$13.19
Two tortillas stacked or rolled with aged Cheddar Cheese or your choice of meatwith frijoles. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.
Location

6230 4th St NW

Albuquerque NM

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
