Safari Bar & Grill

Safari Bar & Grill opens at 11:00 AM daily. We offer beverages, great food and a unique atmosphere!! Come and check us out! "Experience the Wild Side"

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

25795 475th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (553 reviews)

Popular Items

Safari Burger$10.49
Chicken Wings Boneless$11.49
Tiger Bites (Chislic) Platter$15.99
Chicken Wings Bone-In$11.99
Western Burger$13.49
French Fries$2.50
Extra Ranch$0.50
Bacon Double Cheese Burger$14.99
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.49
Bacon Cheese Curd SmashBurger$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

25795 475th Ave

Renner SD

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

