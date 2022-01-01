Go
Safari Lux Lounge image
Bars & Lounges

Safari Lux Lounge

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5020 E Independence Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28212

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5020 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28212

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Edge City Brewery

No reviews yet

Craft beer in an atmosphere where city and nature meet.

4800

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Plate Eatery CLT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Tamale Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Safari Lux Lounge

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston