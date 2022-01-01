Safety Harbor restaurants you'll love

Safety Harbor restaurants
Toast
  • Safety Harbor

Safety Harbor's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Safety Harbor restaurants

Gigglewaters image

GRILL

Gigglewaters

737 Main St, Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (1835 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Sonny Corleone$15.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions onions
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Crispy fried chicken breast and fluffy Belgian style waffles served with maple syrup and cookie butter
Pretzel Loaf$10.50
3 Pretzel logs served with choices of 2 sauces
More about Gigglewaters
The Brinehouse image

 

The Brinehouse

100 Main Street Suite 104, Safety Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken French Dip$15.00
Maple Bourbon Brined Pulled Chicken, Tobacco Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Baby Swiss, Havarti Cheeses, Tarragon Jus Dipping Sauce on Warm Cuban Bread
Small House Salad$5.00
Red onion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Pepitas, Chopped Iceberg- Honey Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Large House Salad$10.00
Red Onion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Pepitas, Chopped Iceberg Lettuce- Honey Poppyseed Vinaigrette
More about The Brinehouse
Coastal Cantina - Safety Harbor image

 

Coastal Cantina - Safety Harbor

519 2nd Street South, Safety Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Coastal Cantina - Safety Harbor
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Fresh

122 3rd ave N, Safety Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buttered Noodle$7.00
Cavatappi noodles tossed in melted
More about Southern Fresh

