Safety Harbor restaurants you'll love

GRILL
Gigglewaters
737 Main St, Safety Harbor
|Popular items
|The Sonny Corleone
|$15.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions onions
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
Crispy fried chicken breast and fluffy Belgian style waffles served with maple syrup and cookie butter
|Pretzel Loaf
|$10.50
3 Pretzel logs served with choices of 2 sauces
The Brinehouse
100 Main Street Suite 104, Safety Harbor
|Popular items
|Chicken French Dip
|$15.00
Maple Bourbon Brined Pulled Chicken, Tobacco Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Baby Swiss, Havarti Cheeses, Tarragon Jus Dipping Sauce on Warm Cuban Bread
|Small House Salad
|$5.00
Red onion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Pepitas, Chopped Iceberg- Honey Poppyseed Vinaigrette
|Large House Salad
|$10.00
Red Onion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Pepitas, Chopped Iceberg Lettuce- Honey Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Coastal Cantina - Safety Harbor
519 2nd Street South, Safety Harbor
Southern Fresh
122 3rd ave N, Safety Harbor
|Popular items
|Buttered Noodle
|$7.00
Cavatappi noodles tossed in melted