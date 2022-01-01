Go
1143 San Carlos Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (12138 reviews)

Popular Items

Basmati Rice...$5.00
Naan$4.50
Leavened Bread
Saffon's Famous Butter Chicken$21.00
roasted chicken simmered in makhani sauce (spiced tomato sauce) fenugreek and ginger
Lahsooni Saag Paneer$19.00
Paneer sautéed and simmered with spiced spinach gravy, roasted garlic and cilantro
Our Take Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
national dish of the UK: roasted chicken  
breast simmered in a mild sauce with fenugreek
Samosa$10.00
savory flaky pastry, cumin-seasoned potatoes   and peas, chutneys
Tips - Cooking Line Staff$3.00
Garlic Naan$5.50
Leavened bread baked with garlic and cilantro on top
Basmati Rice$4.50
Adraki Aloo Gobhi$17.00
cauliflower, potatoes, mild spice blend,   cilantro, and ginger
1143 San Carlos Ave

San Carlos CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
