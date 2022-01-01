Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

Kitchen 27

No reviews yet

Kitchen 27 is back with week-long dining options. We will be serving brunch during all open hours from 10am-3pm, Wed-Sun, and Burger Night will continue on Friday nights, inside and out, from 5-9pm through Sept. 24th*. For reservations, call 918-748-5367.

Brunch & Lunch

Wed-Sun: 10am-3pm

