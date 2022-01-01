Go
Toast

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS

3313 E. 32nd Pl • $$

Avg 4.7 (817 reviews)

Popular Items

Saffron Wings$12.00
Cabbage Roll$12.00
Shish Kabob$18.00
Chicken Kabob$16.00
Shrimp Kabob$18.00
Falafel$8.00
Kashk-E-Bademjan$10.00
Three Meat Saffron Combo Platter$22.00
Please select 3 ~different~ meats for this combo
Two Meats Saffron Combo Platter$19.00
Gyro Platter$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

3313 E. 32nd Pl

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JC's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brownies Hamburger Stand

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bill & Ruths

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kitchen 27

No reviews yet

Kitchen 27 is back with week-long dining options. We will be serving brunch during all open hours from 10am-3pm, Wed-Sun, and Burger Night will continue on Friday nights, inside and out, from 5-9pm through Sept. 24th*. For reservations, call 918-748-5367.
Brunch & Lunch
Wed-Sun: 10am-3pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston