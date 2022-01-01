Go
Saffron Thai

Delicious made-to-order Thai food!

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

3731 India Street • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Egg Roll$6.50
Marinated minced chicken with glass noodles, egg, onions, carrots and green cabbage wrapped in a spring roll shell and fried until golden. Served with egg roll sauce.
Chicken Salad Roll (1)$4.50
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
SM Extra Sauce$1.00
Vegetable Egg Roll$6.25
Marinated minced tofu with glass noodles and green cabbage wrapped in a spring roll shell and fried until golden. Served with our sweet pepper sauce.
Tofu Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$12.75
Tofu, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. Veg, GF
Chicken Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$12.75
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Healthful Cleansing Soup$8.00
Clear glass noodles with tofu, chicken, Napa cabbage, crispy garlic and winter melon in housemade vegetarian or chicken broth topped with cilantro. GF
Pad-Thai Noodles (Chicken)$14.50
Housemade Pad Thai sauce, egg, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, salted turnip, pressed and seasoned tofu, fresh bean sprouts, crushed peanuts. GF, Spicy option available
Drunken Noodles (Chicken)$14.50
Chili paste sautéed with wide rice noodles, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, Thai basil, crispy shallots. GF option available, Spicy
Shrimp Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$13.75
Shrimp, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Attributes and Amenities

Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3731 India Street

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
