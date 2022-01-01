Go
  • Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar

6706 Frances Street

Popular Items

Mulligatawny Soup$4.50
Lentil flour based soup
Garlic Naan$6.00
Leavened flat garlic white bread. Served with mint chutney.
Tandoori Chicken Half$22.00
Bone in chicken, marinated in homemade tandoori sauce & cooked in tandoori oven. Served with tikka korma sauce & basmati rice.
Chicken Madrasi$20.00
Boneless chicken cooked in medium spicy coconut milk based sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
Chicken Tikka Korma$20.00
Boneless chicken cooked in bright red creamy tomato based sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
Chicken Korma$20.00
Boneless chicken cooked in light brown/tan colored creamy onion tomato based sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
Tofu Madrasi$20.00
Pieces of tofu cooked in medium spicy coconut milk based sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
Chicken Masala$22.00
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in creamy butter tomato pistachio sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
Plain Naan$6.00
Leavened flat white bread. Served with mint chutney.
Vegetable Samosa$8.00
Fried puff pastry stuffed with spiced red potatoes. Served with tamarind & mint chutney.
Location

6706 Frances Street

Omaha NE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
