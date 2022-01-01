SAFFRON CIRCLE
Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN
Popular Items
Location
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN
Riverton UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton
A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Riverton
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Batch Baked Goods
Come in and enjoy!