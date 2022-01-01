Go
Toast

SAFFRON CIRCLE

Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUTTER CHICKEN$14.95
(GF)
An Indian menu classic, pulled chicken charred in the tandoor oven then finished in a creamy tomato curry flavored with fenugreek.
TIKKA MASALA$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro
COCONUT KORMA$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Sweet and spicy coconut flavored sauce slow cooked with fresh herbs & spices.
Mango Lassi$3.45
Classic Naan$2.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
SAFFRON LUNCH BOX$11.99
Includes two curries of your choice with rice, one appetizer of your choice and one classic naan. Other add on items for additional cost
Garlic Naan$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)$6.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK$36.99
Choice of curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
See full menu

Location

4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN

Riverton UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton

No reviews yet

A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Riverton

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Batch Baked Goods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston