SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN

Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102

Popular Items

Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)$7.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
TIKKA MASALA$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro
Classic Naan$2.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
BUTTER CHICKEN$14.95
(GF)
An Indian menu classic, pulled chicken charred in the tandoor oven then finished in a creamy tomato curry flavored with fenugreek.
COCONUT KORMA$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Sweet and spicy coconut flavored sauce slow cooked with fresh herbs & spices.
SAAG$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Traditional recipe of baby spinach sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic & garam masala.
SAFFRON LUNCH BOX$11.99
Includes two curries of your choice with rice, one appetizer of your choice and one classic naan. Other add on items for additional cost
Garlic Naan$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Basmati White Rice$2.95
Cooked white basmati rice
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102

South Jordan UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
