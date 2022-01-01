Safra small bites - 9543 Wicker Avenue
Open today 3:00 PM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
9543 Wicker Avenue, Saint John IN 46373
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Langel's Pizza - Schererville
No Reviews
342 East Highway Route 30 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurant