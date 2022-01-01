Go
Safta

Modern Israeli cuisine from chef Alon Shaya and the team at Pomegranate Hospitality.

3300 Brighton Boulevard

Popular Items

Arayes$18.00
wagyu beef toasted inside a pita, Israeli salad, tahini
Falafel$13.00
tahini, aleppo pepper
Tahini$13.00
Aleppo pepper, extra virgin olive oil
Includes 2 Pita
Baba Ganoush$8.00
charred scallions
1 pita for 2 salatim
Saffron Rice$9.00
sunflower seeds, cherries, scallions, vegan
Fattoush$15.00
local greens, kohlrabi, crispy pita, feta
Muhammara$8.00
hazelnuts, cilantro, chili oil
1 pita per 2 salatim
Wood Roasted Mushroom$15.00
chermoula butter, scallions
includes 2 pita
Lamb Kebabs$17.00
tahini, matbucha, spiced pine nuts
Location

3300 Brighton Boulevard

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
