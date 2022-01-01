Safta
Modern Israeli cuisine from chef Alon Shaya and the team at Pomegranate Hospitality.
3300 Brighton Boulevard
Location
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
