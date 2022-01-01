Sag Harbor restaurants you'll love
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Tutto il Giorno
16 Main St, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|Tonno
|$28.00
Spicy tuna tartare, marinated cucumber, avocado.
|Burrata
|$24.00
Heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh basil
|Parmigiana
|$26.00
Eggplant, San Marzano, smoked mozzarella
Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|Sandwich Platter - Small
|$155.00
8 full size sandwiches, wrapped in parchment, & cut in half
presented on a wooden tray
serves 6-8
|Grilled Organic Chicken Skewers
|$96.00
grilled all-natural chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric, & ginger
"two bite size" on a skewer
presented ready to serve in a wooden crate
|Paella a la Rafaela
|$120.00
organic chicken, mussels, clams, shrimp, saffron, piquillo peppers, calasparra rice served in a traditional paella pan
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harbor Market & Kitchen
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$9.50
hummus, pickled turnips, pepperoncini, Israeli salad, tahini sauce
|Hand Cut French Fries
|$5.95
hand cut russet potatoes, sea salt. served with ketchup
|Vegetarian Chili
|$12.95
over jasmine rice, cheddar cheese, sour cream
PIZZA
Sag Pizza
103 Main St, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|SAN MARZANO
|$16.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO, MOZZ, BASIL
|MEATBALL POMODORO
|$19.00
VEAL-MORTADELLA
|SOPPRESSATA PICANTE
|$18.00
TOMATO, CACIOCAVALLO, PECORINO, OREGANO
K PASA
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|TACO-Baja Fish
|$5.00
crispy fish, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, lime crema
|TACO-Pork Carnitas
|$5.00
slow cooked pork, pickled red onion, honey mustard & apple
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
green rice, coconut black beans & awesome salsa
Sen Restaurant
23 main street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
with cucumber and eel sauce.
|Crunchy Rice Tuna
|$18.00
Sushi Rice Squares Topped with Spicy Tuna and Sliced Jalapeno. 4pc per order.
|TO GO Miso
|$8.00
with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
HAMBURGERS
LT Burger
62 Main Street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|SKINNY FRIES
|$4.00
thin cut
|THE STANDARD
|$14.00
8oz patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.
THIS BURGER DOES NOT HAVE CHEESE ON IT.
|ROUTE 27
|$17.00
caramelized onion, peppered bacon, pickle, smoky catch-up, Mecox Cheddar
Harbor Market Kitchen
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|Potato Gratin
|$35.00
sliced potatoes, cream & garlic.
serves 2-4 people
|Winter Holiday Cookie Box
|$36.00
decorated holiday themed cookies
12 cookies total
|Haricot Vert
|$15.00
sauteed french green beans, with almonds, and onion. each pound serves 3
Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor
3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
LT Burger GK
62 Main Street, Sag Harbor