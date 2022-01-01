Sag Harbor restaurants you'll love

Must-try Sag Harbor restaurants

Tutto il Giorno image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Tutto il Giorno

16 Main St, Sag Harbor

Avg 4.4 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tonno$28.00
Spicy tuna tartare, marinated cucumber, avocado.
Burrata$24.00
Heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh basil
Parmigiana$26.00
Eggplant, San Marzano, smoked mozzarella
Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering image

 

Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Platter - Small$155.00
8 full size sandwiches, wrapped in parchment, & cut in half
presented on a wooden tray
serves 6-8
Grilled Organic Chicken Skewers$96.00
grilled all-natural chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric, & ginger
"two bite size" on a skewer
presented ready to serve in a wooden crate
Paella a la Rafaela$120.00
organic chicken, mussels, clams, shrimp, saffron, piquillo peppers, calasparra rice served in a traditional paella pan
Harbor Market & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harbor Market & Kitchen

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

Avg 4.2 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel$9.50
hummus, pickled turnips, pepperoncini, Israeli salad, tahini sauce
Hand Cut French Fries$5.95
hand cut russet potatoes, sea salt. served with ketchup
Vegetarian Chili$12.95
over jasmine rice, cheddar cheese, sour cream
Sag Pizza image

PIZZA

Sag Pizza

103 Main St, Sag Harbor

Avg 3.6 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAN MARZANO$16.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO, MOZZ, BASIL
MEATBALL POMODORO$19.00
VEAL-MORTADELLA
SOPPRESSATA PICANTE$18.00
TOMATO, CACIOCAVALLO, PECORINO, OREGANO
K PASA image

 

K PASA

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACO-Baja Fish$5.00
crispy fish, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, lime crema
TACO-Pork Carnitas$5.00
slow cooked pork, pickled red onion, honey mustard & apple
Rice Bowl$12.00
green rice, coconut black beans & awesome salsa
Sen Restaurant image

 

Sen Restaurant

23 main street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
with cucumber and eel sauce.
Crunchy Rice Tuna$18.00
Sushi Rice Squares Topped with Spicy Tuna and Sliced Jalapeno. 4pc per order.
TO GO Miso$8.00
with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

LT Burger

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Avg 3.9 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SKINNY FRIES$4.00
thin cut
THE STANDARD$14.00
8oz patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.
THIS BURGER DOES NOT HAVE CHEESE ON IT.
ROUTE 27$17.00
caramelized onion, peppered bacon, pickle, smoky catch-up, Mecox Cheddar
Restaurant banner

 

Harbor Market Kitchen

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Gratin$35.00
sliced potatoes, cream & garlic.
serves 2-4 people
Winter Holiday Cookie Box$36.00
decorated holiday themed cookies
12 cookies total
Haricot Vert$15.00
sauteed french green beans, with almonds, and onion. each pound serves 3
Restaurant banner

 

Carissa's Bakery Sag Harbor

4 Bay St, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor

3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

LT Burger GK

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
