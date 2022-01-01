Sag Harbor pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Sag Harbor
More about Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering
Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|Sandwich Platter - Small
|$155.00
8 full size sandwiches, wrapped in parchment, & cut in half
presented on a wooden tray
serves 6-8
|Grilled Organic Chicken Skewers
|$96.00
grilled all-natural chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric, & ginger
"two bite size" on a skewer
presented ready to serve in a wooden crate
|Paella a la Rafaela
|$120.00
organic chicken, mussels, clams, shrimp, saffron, piquillo peppers, calasparra rice served in a traditional paella pan
More about Harbor Market & Kitchen
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harbor Market & Kitchen
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$9.50
hummus, pickled turnips, pepperoncini, Israeli salad, tahini sauce
|Hand Cut French Fries
|$5.95
hand cut russet potatoes, sea salt. served with ketchup
|Vegetarian Chili
|$12.95
over jasmine rice, cheddar cheese, sour cream
More about Sag Pizza
PIZZA
Sag Pizza
103 Main St, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|SAN MARZANO
|$16.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO, MOZZ, BASIL
|MEATBALL POMODORO
|$19.00
VEAL-MORTADELLA
|SOPPRESSATA PICANTE
|$18.00
TOMATO, CACIOCAVALLO, PECORINO, OREGANO
More about Harbor Market Kitchen
Harbor Market Kitchen
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
|Popular items
|Creamed Spinach
|$15.00
with leeks & coconut milk. each pound serves 2-3 people
|Hors D'Oeuvres Board
|$185.00
an assortment of hors d'oeuvres artfully arranged on a wooden plank. board includes goat cheese and mushroom crostini, caprese skewers, pigs in a blanket, & shrimp cocktail. serves 4-6
|Li-Lac Peppermint Bark
|$18.00
Chocolate Peppermint Bark holiday box is a delicious gourmet gift and a wonderful old-fashioned favorite during the holidays