Sag Harbor pizza restaurants you'll love

Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering image

 

Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Platter - Small$155.00
8 full size sandwiches, wrapped in parchment, & cut in half
presented on a wooden tray
serves 6-8
Grilled Organic Chicken Skewers$96.00
grilled all-natural chicken marinated in yogurt, turmeric, & ginger
"two bite size" on a skewer
presented ready to serve in a wooden crate
Paella a la Rafaela$120.00
organic chicken, mussels, clams, shrimp, saffron, piquillo peppers, calasparra rice served in a traditional paella pan
More about Harbor Market Kitchen - Catering
Harbor Market & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harbor Market & Kitchen

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

Avg 4.2 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel$9.50
hummus, pickled turnips, pepperoncini, Israeli salad, tahini sauce
Hand Cut French Fries$5.95
hand cut russet potatoes, sea salt. served with ketchup
Vegetarian Chili$12.95
over jasmine rice, cheddar cheese, sour cream
More about Harbor Market & Kitchen
Sag Pizza image

PIZZA

Sag Pizza

103 Main St, Sag Harbor

Avg 3.6 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAN MARZANO$16.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO, MOZZ, BASIL
MEATBALL POMODORO$19.00
VEAL-MORTADELLA
SOPPRESSATA PICANTE$18.00
TOMATO, CACIOCAVALLO, PECORINO, OREGANO
More about Sag Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Harbor Market Kitchen

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Creamed Spinach$15.00
with leeks & coconut milk. each pound serves 2-3 people
Hors D'Oeuvres Board$185.00
an assortment of hors d'oeuvres artfully arranged on a wooden plank. board includes goat cheese and mushroom crostini, caprese skewers, pigs in a blanket, & shrimp cocktail. serves 4-6
Li-Lac Peppermint Bark$18.00
Chocolate Peppermint Bark holiday box is a delicious gourmet gift and a wonderful old-fashioned favorite during the holidays
More about Harbor Market Kitchen

