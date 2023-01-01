Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Al pastor tacos in
Sag Harbor
/
Sag Harbor
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Sag Harbor restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
eLTacobar
62 Main Street, Sag Harbor
No reviews yet
Pork Al Pastor Taco
$8.00
Chilies, Spices, Pineapple
More about eLTacobar
K PASA
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
No reviews yet
TACO-Shrimp Al Pastor
$6.00
TACO- Grilled Shrimp Al Pastor
$6.00
grilled tiger shrimp, grilled pineapple & al pastor salsa
More about K PASA
