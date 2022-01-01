Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Sag Harbor
/
Sag Harbor
/
Cake
Sag Harbor restaurants that serve cake
K PASA
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Cake
$12.00
warm chocolate tres leche cakes
Warm Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
$12.00
More about K PASA
Sen Restaurant
23 main street, Sag Harbor
No reviews yet
Choc Cake
$10.00
More about Sen Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Sag Harbor
Hummus
Chicken Tenders
Steamed Broccoli
Spaghetti
Avocado Toast
Clams
Tiramisu
Tacos
More near Sag Harbor to explore
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Hampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Amagansett
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(323 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston