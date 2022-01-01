Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sag Harbor

Go
Sag Harbor restaurants
Toast

Sag Harbor restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

K PASA

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$12.00
warm chocolate tres leche cakes
Warm Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$12.00
More about K PASA
Sen Restaurant image

 

Sen Restaurant

23 main street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Choc Cake$10.00
More about Sen Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Sag Harbor

Hummus

Chicken Tenders

Steamed Broccoli

Spaghetti

Avocado Toast

Clams

Tiramisu

Tacos

Map

More near Sag Harbor to explore

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverhead

No reviews yet

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston