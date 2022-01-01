Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor restaurants
Toast

Sag Harbor restaurants that serve calamari

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor

16 Main St, Sag Harbor

Avg 4.4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$29.00
Crunchy Vegetables, Dry and Fresh Tomatoes, Almond and Mint Sauce
More about Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor
PIZZA

Sag Pizza

103 Main St, Sag Harbor

Avg 3.6 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALAMARI FRITTI$18.00
ZUCCHINI, CALABRIAN CHILI AIOLI
More about Sag Pizza

