Calamari in
Sag Harbor
/
Sag Harbor
/
Calamari
Sag Harbor restaurants that serve calamari
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor
16 Main St, Sag Harbor
Avg 4.4
(385 reviews)
Calamari
$29.00
Crunchy Vegetables, Dry and Fresh Tomatoes, Almond and Mint Sauce
More about Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor
PIZZA
Sag Pizza
103 Main St, Sag Harbor
Avg 3.6
(377 reviews)
CALAMARI FRITTI
$18.00
ZUCCHINI, CALABRIAN CHILI AIOLI
More about Sag Pizza
