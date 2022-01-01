Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Panna cotta in
Sag Harbor
/
Sag Harbor
/
Panna Cotta
Sag Harbor restaurants that serve panna cotta
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor
16 Main St, Sag Harbor
Avg 4.4
(385 reviews)
Panna Cotta*
$16.00
Classic Italian Custard topped with Organic Berries
* GF
More about Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor
K PASA
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
No reviews yet
Horchata Panna Cotta
$13.00
More about K PASA
