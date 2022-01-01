Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Sag Harbor

Go
Sag Harbor restaurants
Toast

Sag Harbor restaurants that serve panna cotta

Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor

16 Main St, Sag Harbor

Avg 4.4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panna Cotta*$16.00
Classic Italian Custard topped with Organic Berries
* GF
More about Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor
K PASA image

 

K PASA

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Horchata Panna Cotta$13.00
More about K PASA

Browse other tasty dishes in Sag Harbor

Mac And Cheese

Calamari

Tacos

Octopus

Tiramisu

Chili

Cookies

Mediterranean Salad

Map

More near Sag Harbor to explore

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverhead

No reviews yet

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (513 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston