Squid in Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor restaurants
Sag Harbor restaurants that serve squid

K PASA image

 

K PASA

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kidd Squid$8.00
More about K PASA
Consumer pic

 

Sen Restaurant

23 main street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid Roll$9.00
Spicy Squid Roll$11.00
Squid$5.50
More about Sen Restaurant

