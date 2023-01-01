Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Sag Harbor
/
Sag Harbor
/
Tostadas
Sag Harbor restaurants that serve tostadas
K PASA
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
No reviews yet
TUNA TOSTADA
$18.00
More about K PASA
Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street
3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
No reviews yet
Charred Tuna Tostada
$20.00
guacamole, shaved radish, cilantro, on heirloom corn tortillas available Friday-Sunday.
More about Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Sag Harbor
Flank Steaks
Cheese Pizza
Cake
Lobsters
Chicken Tenders
Crab Cakes
Mac And Cheese
Filet Mignon
More near Sag Harbor to explore
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 3.6
(15 restaurants)
East Hampton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Amagansett
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(619 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(420 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(684 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(177 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston