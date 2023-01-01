Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor restaurants
Toast

Sag Harbor restaurants that serve tostadas

K PASA image

 

K PASA

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA TOSTADA$18.00
More about K PASA
Item pic

 

Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street

3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Charred Tuna Tostada$20.00
guacamole, shaved radish, cilantro, on heirloom corn tortillas available Friday-Sunday.
More about Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street

