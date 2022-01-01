Go
Toast

Sage

EAT*DRINK*NOURISH

217 E Matilija St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

217 E Matilija St

Ojai CA

Sunday8:45 am - 4:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 4:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Ojai Beverage Company Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ojai Rôtie

No reviews yet

Nestled in the center of Ojai’s historic downtown, Ojai Rôtie is a chef and farmer-driven, fast-casual patio-restaurant offering extraordinary French-Lebanese style rotisserie chicken, freshly-baked, handmade sourdough, an array of innovative side dishes, plus a wine and beer list that highlights Ojai Valley agriculture, viticulture, and the “Ojai Appellation”.
​The feel is fun, energetic, and evokes a perfect picnic. Everything from the simply crafted food and exhilarating local wine selections to the shaded landmark patio is suggestive of relaxed living and unfussy pleasure–more or less what people have come to think of as an Ojai state of mind.

1 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

"Save water, drink a Margarita"

Casa de Lago

No reviews yet

Family owned Mexican Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston