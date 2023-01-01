Sage - 319 Fairhope Avenue
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
319 Fairhope Avenue, Fairhope AL 36532
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Fairhope Squeeze LLC - 42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5
No Reviews
42 1/2 South Section Street STE 5 Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurant
Fairhope Burger Company - 85 N. Bancroft Street
No Reviews
85 N. Bancroft Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurant