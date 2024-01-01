Go
Main picView gallery

Sage Alley Brewery -

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

213 N Main Street

Coopersburg, PA 18036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

213 N Main Street, Coopersburg PA 18036

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Diana's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4907 Rte 309 Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
White Orchids Thai Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,251
2985 Center Valley Pkwy Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Torre Restaurant - 2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706
orange starNo Reviews
2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706 Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Melt/Top Cut - 2880 Center Valley Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2880 Center Valley Pkwy Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Batch Micro Creamery-Promenade - 2845 Center Valley Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2845 Center Valley Parkway Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Stone Farm Cellars and Vinyard
orange starNo Reviews
5831 Vera Cruz Road Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Coopersburg

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sage Alley Brewery -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston