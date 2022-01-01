Sage Garden Cafe

Go
Combining homegrown with homemade, our menu features regional favorites that are fresh & healthy (and taste great too). We use vegetables & herbs from our on-site organic gardens, along with harvests from local farmers. We’re probably best known for our specialty sandwiches on homemade artisan breads, along with our seasonal salads and soups.
Local wines and craft beers enliven & enhance a dining experience unique to the Bluegrass. Our daily specials & signature desserts combine with the finest Kentucky bourbons and brews, making us a perfect stop along the trail.
Located on the site of Wilson’s original garden center, the building’s horticultural bones inspire the natural environment of our cafe. Plants & flowers from our greenhouses reinforce the heritage of the space. The patio & cafe are the footprint of our first greenhouse, which once housed soil & seed, clay pots and garden wares.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3690 East West Connector

Popular Items

Smokin' Gaminator Club$12.00
smoked turkey and cherrywood bacon with avocado, tomato, and leaf lettuce on house-made sourdough bread
Helen's Favorite$12.00
smoked turkey with our signature cranberry spread, cashews, pickled red onion & cucumber, sprouts, and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread
Bluegrass Breeze Sweet Tea$2.25
Hot Brown Panini$12.00
smoked turkey, ham, and bacon with tomato on rustic white. served with a side of cheddar mornay
Chicken Salad Plate$11.00
sage original cranberry chicken salad • field greens • balsamic vinaigrette
Cranberry Chicken Salad$11.50
sage original chicken salad with sprouts and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread
Thai Salmon Salad$14.50
field greens • 8oz. grilled wild-caught salmon • capers • pickled red onion • mandarin thai basil vinaigrette • blackened upon request
Mary Cat's Monte Cristo$12.00
ham and mozzarella grilled on house-made sourdough bread dusted with powdered sugar served with cranberry dipping sauce
Cheese Pleaser$11.50
sage pimento cheese with tomato, sprouts, and leaf lettuce on house-made sourdough bread
Choose 2$11.50
Choose a half sandwich and a soup or side
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3690 East West Connector

Frankfort KY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
