Sage Garden Cafe
Combining homegrown with homemade, our menu features regional favorites that are fresh & healthy (and taste great too). We use vegetables & herbs from our on-site organic gardens, along with harvests from local farmers. We’re probably best known for our specialty sandwiches on homemade artisan breads, along with our seasonal salads and soups.
Local wines and craft beers enliven & enhance a dining experience unique to the Bluegrass. Our daily specials & signature desserts combine with the finest Kentucky bourbons and brews, making us a perfect stop along the trail.
Located on the site of Wilson’s original garden center, the building’s horticultural bones inspire the natural environment of our cafe. Plants & flowers from our greenhouses reinforce the heritage of the space. The patio & cafe are the footprint of our first greenhouse, which once housed soil & seed, clay pots and garden wares.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
3690 East West Connector • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3690 East West Connector
Frankfort KY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
