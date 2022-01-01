Go
Sage Leaf provides an elevated dining experience for Lake Tahoe’s locals and visitors alike. We focus on unique, creative, and seasonal breakfast and lunch offerings. Enjoy a full bar, a casual atmosphere, and delicious cuisine from one of Tahoe's best chefs.

893 Tahoe Blvd Ste 600

Banana Pancakes$16.00
Bacon Tacos (2)*$17.00
Hub Salad$13.00
Mountain Breakfast$16.00
Cheddar Biscuits$6.00
Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Avocado Toast$10.00
Mushroom Scramble$17.00
French Dip$18.00
Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
893 Tahoe Blvd Ste 600

INCLINE VILLAGE NV

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
