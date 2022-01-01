Go
Sage Restaurant and Lounge

Modern Eclectic Cuisine in the Heart of Texas Hill Country. Delightful Lounge, Engaging Patio, Extensive Wine List & Delicious Cuisine

241 E Austin Street

No reviews yet

Vegan$22.00
Carbonara$28.00
Casarecce Pasta$16.00
241 E Austin Street

Fredericksburg TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
