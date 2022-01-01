Go
Toast

Tendrils

Tendrils Restaurant is an upscale dining establishment located at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa in central Washington State. The menu is focused on a farm-to-table philosophy. Contact our reservations department for availability, or make your own reservation on our website, under dine. Although reservations are not required, they are heavily encouraged to avoid disappointment. We are open to the general public and love seeing our local neighbors in the restaurant, being less than an hour from Ellensburg, Wenatchee and Moses Lake!

344 Silica RD NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, crouton, egg, parm casar dressing
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Charcuterie$18.00
3 meats, 3 cheeses, mustard, crackers, seasonal sauce
Daily Soup Cup$8.00
Changes daily
Sagecliffe Scramble$18.00
Pork Tenderloin$40.00
Pork Tenderloin, Sweet Pea Puree, Kohlrabi
Tendrils Salad$12.00
garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomato, avo, lemon thyme vin
Strawberry Salad$13.00
Crispy Asparagus$13.00
Garbonzo Fried Asparagus with black garlic aioli
Sagecliffe Benedict$18.00
See full menu

Location

344 Silica RD NW

Quincy WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blue Bell Cafe

No reviews yet

Scratch made food with love

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston