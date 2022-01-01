Sage - Farm Fresh Eats

Go
Soup & Sandwich$11.75
Southwest Turkey Reuben$8.00
smoked all-natural turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, green chile chipotle Thousand Island dressing, marbled rye
Mac & Cheese$6.00
Chop Salad - Whole$11.50
romaine, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg
Soup & Salad$11.75
Cremini Bowl - Whole$11.50
grain blend, seasonal greens, garlicky roasted cremini mushrooms, bleu cheese, tomatoes, carrots, and red onions drizzled with maple balsamic and topped with avocado. suggested with steak.
Salad & Sandwich$11.75
Thai Peanut Salad - Whole$11.50
abbage, kale, quinoa, brown rice, peas, carrots, cilantro, green onions, crunchy peanuts, tangy peanut dressing
Today's Soups$6.00
Chef inspired classics and adventurous originals. Updated daily.
3101 Main Ave, #5

Durango CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
