Sages Restaurant - 15916 Northeast 83rd Street
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
15916 Northeast 83rd Street, Redmond WA 98052
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Five Stones Coffee Co. - Redmond
No Reviews
8102 161st Avenue Northeast Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurant