Saginaw restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Saginaw

Saginaw's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Middle Eastern
Must-try Saginaw restaurants

Coty's Landing image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.29
Crispy chicken with buffalo ranch, iceberg lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese served with choice of side
Boneless$5.99
Hand-cut breaded tenderloins. Choose from 6, 10, 18 or 30 wings and up to 3 sauces or rubs.
Beer-Battered Cod
Hand-battered loins fried golden brown accompanied by two sides
More about Coty's Landing
The Souper Cafe image

SOUPS

The Souper Cafe

5789 State St, Saginaw

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Pick 2 (Full)$11.49
8 oz. Potato Bacon$3.29
More about The Souper Cafe
Bytes Fusion Grill image

 

Bytes Fusion Grill

5656 State St, Saginaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SHAWARMA WRAP$11.99
Feta cheese, vinegar & herb veggies, lettuce, tomato, white & garlic sauces- wrapped into homemade pita bread with side of fries.
FRIES (Vegan)$2.99
Our famous fries !!!
NAAN (Vegan)$2.79
Made to order NAAN, made with fresh dairy free homemade dough.
More about Bytes Fusion Grill
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Genji image

 

Genji

3870 Bay Rd, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California$7.00
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber
Retro$9.00
Tempura batter, krab stick, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Spicy California Roll$8.00
Krab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
More about Genji
Patty Flemings Irish Pub image

 

Patty Flemings Irish Pub

6540 State St, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites W/Cheese$8.99
Fish & Chips (Basket)$10.99
(Kids) Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about Patty Flemings Irish Pub
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time's Pizza

4582 State Street, Saginaw, MI, USA, Saginaw

Avg 3.3 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pizza$7.99
Includes cheese and sauce. Additional toppings available/extra
Large 1 Item $8.99$8.99
Includes 1 topping of your choice. Additional toppings available/extra
Good Times Combo$16.95
1 large pizza w/ 2 toppings, breadstix, sauce, 2 liter. Additional toppings available/extra
More about Good Time's Pizza
Steve's Soups and Subs 2 image

 

Steve's Soups and Subs 2

2903 S Washington, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Steve's Soups and Subs 2
Restaurant banner

 

Falafel hut middle Eastern cuisine

203 S Washington Ave, Saginaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Falafel hut middle Eastern cuisine

Chicken Wraps

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

