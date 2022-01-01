Saginaw restaurants you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.29
Crispy chicken with buffalo ranch, iceberg lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese served with choice of side
|Boneless
|$5.99
Hand-cut breaded tenderloins. Choose from 6, 10, 18 or 30 wings and up to 3 sauces or rubs.
|Beer-Battered Cod
Hand-battered loins fried golden brown accompanied by two sides
SOUPS
The Souper Cafe
5789 State St, Saginaw
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.99
|Pick 2 (Full)
|$11.49
|8 oz. Potato Bacon
|$3.29
Bytes Fusion Grill
5656 State St, Saginaw
|SHAWARMA WRAP
|$11.99
Feta cheese, vinegar & herb veggies, lettuce, tomato, white & garlic sauces- wrapped into homemade pita bread with side of fries.
|FRIES (Vegan)
|$2.99
Our famous fries !!!
|NAAN (Vegan)
|$2.79
Made to order NAAN, made with fresh dairy free homemade dough.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Genji
3870 Bay Rd, Saginaw
|California
|$7.00
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber
|Retro
|$9.00
Tempura batter, krab stick, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|Spicy California Roll
|$8.00
Krab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
Patty Flemings Irish Pub
6540 State St, Saginaw
|Pretzel Bites W/Cheese
|$8.99
|Fish & Chips (Basket)
|$10.99
|(Kids) Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time's Pizza
4582 State Street, Saginaw, MI, USA, Saginaw
|Large Pizza
|$7.99
Includes cheese and sauce. Additional toppings available/extra
|Large 1 Item $8.99
|$8.99
Includes 1 topping of your choice. Additional toppings available/extra
|Good Times Combo
|$16.95
1 large pizza w/ 2 toppings, breadstix, sauce, 2 liter. Additional toppings available/extra
Steve's Soups and Subs 2
2903 S Washington, Saginaw
Falafel hut middle Eastern cuisine
203 S Washington Ave, Saginaw