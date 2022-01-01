Saginaw bars & lounges you'll love

Coty's Landing image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roadhouse Burger$12.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with bacon, crunchy fried onions, cheddar and BBQ on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Fettuccini Alfredo$9.99
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick
Classic Cheeseburger$9.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with american cheese on a toasted bun served with choice of side
More about Coty's Landing
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Patty Flemings Irish Pub image

 

Patty Flemings Irish Pub

6540 State St, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites W/Cheese$8.99
Fish & Chips (Basket)$10.99
(Kids) Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about Patty Flemings Irish Pub

