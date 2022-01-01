Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Saginaw
/
Saginaw
/
Cake
Saginaw restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
Avg 4.5
(858 reviews)
Lava Cake
$6.99
Chocolate lava cake served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
More about Coty's Landing
Patty Flemings Irish Pub
6540 State St, Saginaw
No reviews yet
Chocolate Bunt Cake
$4.25
More about Patty Flemings Irish Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Saginaw
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Cookies
Chicken Noodles
Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
More near Saginaw to explore
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
Lapeer
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(731 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(901 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston