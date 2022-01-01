Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Saginaw

Go
Saginaw restaurants
Toast

Saginaw restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Lava Cake$6.99
Chocolate lava cake served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
More about Coty's Landing
Patty Flemings Irish Pub image

 

Patty Flemings Irish Pub

6540 State St, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Bunt Cake$4.25
More about Patty Flemings Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Saginaw

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Chicken Noodles

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Saginaw to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (731 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston