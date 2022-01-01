Cheeseburgers in Saginaw
Saginaw restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
|Roadhouse Burger
|$12.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with bacon, crunchy fried onions, cheddar and BBQ on a toasted bun served with choice of side
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$9.99
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with american cheese on a toasted bun served with choice of side
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)