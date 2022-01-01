Cheeseburgers in Saginaw

Coty's Landing image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Roadhouse Burger$12.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with bacon, crunchy fried onions, cheddar and BBQ on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Fettuccini Alfredo$9.99
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick
Classic Cheeseburger$9.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with american cheese on a toasted bun served with choice of side
More about Coty's Landing
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

