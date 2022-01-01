Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Saginaw

Saginaw restaurants
Saginaw restaurants that serve chicken noodles

The Souper Cafe image

SOUPS

The Souper Cafe

5789 State St, Saginaw

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
Takeout
16. oz Chicken Noodle$5.49
32 oz. Chicken Noodle$10.99
8 oz. Chicken Noodle$3.29
More about The Souper Cafe
Patty Flemings Irish Pub image

 

Patty Flemings Irish Pub

6540 State St, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Noodle$4.25
More about Patty Flemings Irish Pub

