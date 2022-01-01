Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Saginaw
/
Saginaw
/
Chicken Noodles
Saginaw restaurants that serve chicken noodles
SOUPS
The Souper Cafe
5789 State St, Saginaw
Avg 4.6
(393 reviews)
16. oz Chicken Noodle
$5.49
32 oz. Chicken Noodle
$10.99
8 oz. Chicken Noodle
$3.29
More about The Souper Cafe
Patty Flemings Irish Pub
6540 State St, Saginaw
No reviews yet
Bowl Chicken Noodle
$4.25
More about Patty Flemings Irish Pub
