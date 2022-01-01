Chicken salad in Saginaw

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saginaw restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fiesta Salad$9.29
Spring mix with blackened grilled chicken, corn, black beans, red onion, red pepper and tortilla chips served with southwest dressing
Classic Chicken Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, red onion, cucumber, tomato, tomato, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and croutons
Asian Chicken Salad$12.49
Salad greens topped with crispy chicken, carrots, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, crunchy rice noodles, almonds and a toasted sesame dressing
More about Coty's Landing
The Souper Cafe image

SOUPS

The Souper Cafe

5789 State St, Saginaw

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$5.99
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.99
Full Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
More about The Souper Cafe

