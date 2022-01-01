Chicken salad in Saginaw
Saginaw restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Coty's Landing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
|Chicken Fiesta Salad
|$9.29
Spring mix with blackened grilled chicken, corn, black beans, red onion, red pepper and tortilla chips served with southwest dressing
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg lettuce with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, red onion, cucumber, tomato, tomato, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and croutons
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Salad greens topped with crispy chicken, carrots, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, crunchy rice noodles, almonds and a toasted sesame dressing